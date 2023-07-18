"I can’t say I would’ve predicted it" - Current AEW star gets honest about his old friend LA Knight's WWE success

WWE Superstar LA Knight has been a notable fan favorite for quite some time now, but recently his popularity has skyrocketed. AEW's Jeff Jarrett has given his take on Knight's career and what he needs to succeed.

Knight might finally be having a breakthrough in WWE, but the star was best known for his lengthy tenure as Eli Drake in IMPACT Wrestling. LA Knight established his current character and even won the promotion's World Championship.

Speaking on the recent episode of his podcast, My World with Jeff Jarrett, Double J noted how things are currently falling into place for LA Knight.

"Yes, I can’t say I would’ve predicted it, but he’s a guy that needed the right opportunity and the time. I just think right now, the timing is clicking for him, because you kind of look at the landscape, they give him the microphone – that’s what he needs. He doesn’t need wrestling time in the ring, he needed mic time." (39:02 onward).

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Knight is so OVER right now, WWE have to pull the trigger and make him Mr.



#WWERaw LA Knight roasting Logan Paul on the mic is exactly what that segment needed. Knight is so OVER right now, WWE have to pull the trigger and make him Mr. #MITB

Ace Steel notably defended LA Knight recently in light of WWE legend Kevin Nash taking a few harsh shots at him. Nash claimed that Knight was a rip-off of both The Rock and Stone Cold, which didn't sit right with Steel.

The WWE Hall of Famer believes LA Knight simply needed an opportunity, despite giving him a title run in TNA

This may not be the first time Jeff Jarrett has praised LA Knight, as he notably addressed Kevin Nash's criticisms about the rising star. Double J praised the star's grit and perseverance in the competitive WWE environment.

Earlier in the same episode, Jarrett recalled working with Knight in TNA but lamented that too much was going on in the promotion at the time.

"He’s always been able to [talk]. So, what he has always needed is the - to me, the right opportunity at the right time. We gave him an opportunity, but when you look at what we were trying to do, hammer down, and you’ve got so many different things going on – look, we made him champ post-Slammiversary." (38:27 onward),

The YEAH! Movement @YEAHMovement_ Classic LA Knight



Eli Drake cuts one of his most memorable promos in IMPACT Wrestling just days after turning on his former friend, Drew Galloway (McIntyre).



July 29, 2015



#YEAHMovement Classic LA Knight Eli Drake cuts one of his most memorable promos in IMPACT Wrestling just days after turning on his former friend, Drew Galloway (McIntyre). July 29, 2015

It remains to be seen if WWE will capitalize on Knight's popularity right now or not. Some fans are not hopeful at all and are dreading that he'll get lost in the shuffle. Unfortunately, only time will tell, so fans will just have to stay tuned.

