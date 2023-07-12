"That doesn't happen overnight" - AEW star praises LA Knight for his "perseverance" to make it in WWE

An All Elite Wrestling star has praised LA Knight for his passion and defended him against Kevin Nash's recent remarks.

LA Knight has become very popular amongst the WWE Universe, with fans collectively losing their minds every time his music hits. AEW star and Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett recently shared some kind words about Knight after Kevin Nash criticized him.

Speaking on his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, the AEW star responded to Kevin Nash's comments about LA Knight and noted that the big man used to love doing impressions back in the day.

"Kevin, I read that, and it took me back to being in the car. I could see Kevin Nash saying that riding down the road, and I guarantee you, if he had a couple of tall ones in him, he would shift doing impersonations, and then we would really laugh out a** off. But hats off to LA," said Jarrett.

Jeff added that it took years for Knight to become this good at his craft and congratulated him for sticking with it.

"The guys that can really do it off the cuff, that doesn’t happen overnight. It takes time to develop that talent. So he’s been grinding for a lot of years. Congrats to a guy who has persistence, passion, and perseverance," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long praises LA Knight

WWE legend Teddy Long recently praised LA Knight for improving and taking his work seriously.

Knight has gotten over with the WWE Universe despite the company's booking of him. He was not featured at WrestleMania 39 even though the event took place in Los Angeles, but continued to react to him following WWE's biggest event of the year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long praised Knight for coming a long way and admitted that he was a fan of him.

"I like LA. I like him. He's certainly come a long way in a short time, man. He's improved, and you can look at him, he takes his work serious too," said Long. [From 8:45 – 8:54]

Knight had a short stint in NXT back in the day and spoke about the similarities between himself and The Undertaker during a promo in 2014. He was released from NXT in 2014 but returned to the company seven years later.

It appears that everything has come together for Knight, and will be interesting to see who he is matched up against at SummerSlam next month in Detroit.

