Watch: LA Knight reveals the bond he has with The Undertaker in a demo promo for WWE 10 years ago

LA Knight discussed his bond with The Undertaker during a demo promo for WWE NXT a decade ago.

He has finally arrived on WWE's main roster, and his popularity is beginning to rise. LA Knight lost the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match in January to Bray Wyatt but emerged from the rivalry as the superstar with momentum.

The WWE Universe has continued to rally behind LA Knight even after he was not booked at WrestleMania 39. Knight defeated Montez Ford of The Street Profits this past Friday night to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The Twitter account "The Yeah Movement" posted a demo promo from LA Knight a decade ago in NXT on social media. He went by the name "Slate Randall" at the time of the promo and discussed his bond with The Undertaker.

"Let me talk to ya, seeing The Undertaker earlier today, it kind of brought up a few emotions from me because we share a common bond. That common bond is Percy Pringle, known to many of you as Paul Bearer, even fewer as William Moody. Now for the last three years leading up to his death, he walked me side by side and down that aisle," he said. [From 00:01 - 00:24]

He added that while he doesn't have Percy Pringle (Paul Bearer) with him anymore, he does have a legacy to live up to. Knight noted that Percy told him before he passed.

"Before Percy passed he left me a message. He said first and foremost he loved me and secondly, he wished me luck because he said I was going to go on and do great things. And he was right because I stand here right now not to be a background actor, I never could be. I'm going to go on to do great things, believe that and there isn't a person in the world who can stop me. And that is not an insult, that is just a fact of life. You've been slated," he added. [From 00:58 - 01:18]

The Undertaker interrupts LA Knight at WWE RAW XXX

LA Knight and Bray Wyatt were involved in a rivalry when WWE RAW celebrated its 30th anniversary on January 23.

Knight asked Wyatt to come down to the ring, but The Undertaker showed up instead. The Deadman revived his American Bada** gimmick and drove his motorcycle down to the ring as Kid Rock blasted through the speakers.

Bray Wyatt then joined the party and planted Knight with Sister Abigail in the middle of the ring. The Undertaker whispered something into Wyatt's ear at the end of the segment before riding off.

The WWE Universe has gotten behind Knight, and many will hope he wins the Money in the Bank contract on July 1. It will be interesting to see if Knight's popularity continues to rise in the weeks ahead.

