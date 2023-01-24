Former superstar and legend behind the Undertaker-Bray Wyatt-LA Knight segment on WWE RAW XXX

WWE RAW XXX featured a segment involving Bray Wyatt and LA Knight, who are scheduled to compete in a Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble this Saturday, and The Undertaker, who returned to the show with his American Badass gimmick.

The entire segment was presented as a "passing of the torch" moment by Taker to Wyatt, and was very well-received.

Former Impact Wrestling superstar and industry legend Chris "Abyss" Park produced the segment, according to PWInsider.

The segment saw LA Knight's exceptional mic skills work in play as he riled up the crowd, only for Taker to return and step foot in the ring while Knight retreated. The lights went out and Wyatt appeared, forcing Knight to re-enter the ring only for Taker to assist Bray, who hit Sister Abigail on his Royal Rumble opponent.

The Undertaker has been a Bray Wyatt supporter since their match at WrestleMania 31. #RAWXXX Bray Wyatt delivering Sister Abigail on LA Knight was a symbolism of The Undertaker passing the torch of legacy to Bray Wyatt. What a moment.The Undertaker has been a Bray Wyatt supporter since their match at WrestleMania 31. #WWERaw Bray Wyatt delivering Sister Abigail on LA Knight was a symbolism of The Undertaker passing the torch of legacy to Bray Wyatt. What a moment.The Undertaker has been a Bray Wyatt supporter since their match at WrestleMania 31. #WWERaw #RAWXXX https://t.co/ygj7RKJDjd

The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt are no strangers to each other. Fans have drawn comparisons to the two since the latter's debut in 2013. They faced each other in a first-time-ever contest at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, a bout that saw Taker pick up the win.

According to a report by WrestleVotes, following the match, Taker told Vince McMahon backstage to take care of the immensely talented performer, Bray Wyatt.

“Feels like a good time to tweet this, following their match at WrestleMania 31 Undertaker told Vince in the post match embrace to 'take care of him' in reference to Bray. Regardless of what happen in the interim, Taker has always been a huge Wyatt supporter. It showed just now.” (H/T Ringside News)

The WWE Hall of Famer and The Eater of Worlds met later that same year in a tag team contest at WWE Survivor Series, where Taker teamed up with Kane while Bray teamed up with the late great Brodi Lee (fka Luke Harper). The Brothers of Destruction picked up the victory over The Wyatt Family.

