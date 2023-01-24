Bray Wyatt sends a heartfelt message to former rival following WWE RAW XXX

Last night, Bray Wyatt shocked the world when he set foot inside the squared circle and hit LA Knight with Sister Abigal on WWE RAW XXX. He also came across The Undertaker during the segment and sent a heartfelt message to The Deadman following the show.

Last night, WWE celebrated the 30th anniversary of WWE RAW, which featured several superstars of the past and present. During the show, LA Knight appeared and challenged any legend to confront him. This led to the arrival of The Undertaker in his American Bada** gimmick.

Later, Bray Wyatt joined the two inside the ring and shared a brief moment with The Undertaker. The Deadman said a few words in Wyatt's ear before leaving the ring. The Eater of Worlds has now sent a special message to the WWE Hall of Famer, reflecting on their storied history as rivals.

"This moment justified a lifetime of sacrifices for me. A lifetime of people treating my uniqueness like it was a disease. Through all the bad times I never changed myself to fit anyone’s narrative. I’m proud of that. Thank you 'Taker. #SuckItLAKnight."

You can check out the post below:

WYATT 6 @Windham6

#SuckItLAKnight This moment justified a lifetime of sacrifices for me. A lifetime of people treating my uniqueness like it was a disease. Through all the bad times I never changed myself to fit anyone’s narrative. I’m proud of that. Thank you Taker. This moment justified a lifetime of sacrifices for me. A lifetime of people treating my uniqueness like it was a disease. Through all the bad times I never changed myself to fit anyone’s narrative. I’m proud of that. Thank you Taker. #SuckItLAKnight https://t.co/nQHYWNq7CL

Fans were touched by the reunion of former rivals in the ring during the historic show.

Bray Wyatt once faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania

In 2015, Bray Wyatt was hell-bent on facing The Undertaker and began calling out The Phenom for a match. However, 'Taker was not seen in WWE after Brock Lesnar ended his streak at WrestleMania 30.

After weeks of promos, The Deadman appeared and confronted Wyatt at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The two eerie stars had a memorable match at WrestleMania 31, and the legend emerged victorious.

However, the feud continued months later when 'Taker lost to Brock Lesnar in a Hell in a Cell Match. The Wyatt Family attacked The Deadman after a grueling bout and took him away.

The Undertaker reunited with Kane the following month to face The Wyatt Family at Survivor Series. The Brothers of Destruction defeated the group in a 10-minute tag team contest.

Do you think The Undertaker has successfully passed the torch to Bray Wyatt? Sound off in the comments section below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes