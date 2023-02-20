Former WWE Champion can help elevate major AEW star, says EC3 (Exclusive)

EC3 recently shared his opinion on how an ex-WWE Champion could be pivotal in building an AEW star.

The American Dragon is gearing up to take on MJF at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. With the match scheduled for March 5th, the capabilities of both performers have left fans guessing who will be standing tall at the end.

While Tony Khan has hired a number of stars from WWE, he has also paid attention to building homegrown stars in his promotion. On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, veteran EC3 discussed whether making an ex-WWE star the face of the brand would be better than letting homegrown star MJF carry the world title.

"He might not be AEW home-grown but he is one of the most, the premier world class professional wrestler and everyone knows that from every walk of life. So him and MJF can only be great for their business (...) It's another great opportunity I think for a guy like MJF to take his self to the next level as far as an antagonist and a villain sort of like 'I am rich and eff you' kind of stuff. He can develop like a (...) cold and sadistic sociapathic kind of appearance to truly be a top level heel as opposed to 'We love to boo him!'" (1:00 - 1:55)

The AEW World Champion was recently praised by Jim Cornette

While it remains to be seen whether MJF will retain his title at Revolution, Jim Cornette believes he is a prodigy on the mic.

On a previous episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran heaped praise on Friedman's recent promo. He further stated that the segment was very 'sincere.'

"This again was one of the more amazing verbal performances (...) keep the people’s attention on a pre-tape because you could tell the audience was listening. An incredible verbal performance with all of the emotion, and the inflection, and the witticism, and everything that you would want (…) The genuineness, the sincerity." [00:39 - 01:21]

As of now, it remains to be seen what MJF has planned for AEW Revolution. Can he outclass The American Dragon? Only time will tell.

