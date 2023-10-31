Former WWE Champion changes his look amid Survivor Series return rumors [Photo]

Former WWE Champion CM Punk was seen sporting a new hairstyle as talks of his return to WWE continue to gain pace.

Punk, who had a buzz cut throughout the latter half of his time in AEW, took to Instagram to post a story that showed off his new hairdo. He is seen growing his hair out and looks very similar to when he was involved in a program with Brock Lesnar in 2013.

His story suggested that he had just finished a workout as he had a line in that photo that suggested the same.

Punk wrote:

“My lack of motivation motivated me today.”

CM Punk's latest Instagram story

With a haircut that is similar to his former days, he could well be adding fuel to the fire. If Punk does show up in his old stomping grounds, the best event for him to debut would be Survivor Series, which will be held on the 25th of November in his home state of Illinois.

Former WWE GM thinks Punk might not go back

Former WWE Raw GM Eric Bischoff spoke about CM Punk’s situation and said that World Wrestling Entertainment might not need him at the moment.

Bischoff was speaking on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast when he said:

“I’m not 100% convinced (he won’t go) because it is all about business and WWE historically is able and willing to get beyond issues, personal or otherwise. Warrior comes to mind. A cat named Eric Bischoff comes to mind. There’s been a whole bunch of us where nobody would have ever imagined that certain people would get back or get into a ring ever again only to be surprised. I’m not saying I’m 100% sure, but my gut tells me no, mostly because they just don’t need him. There’s no holes.”

If Punk does indeed go back, then it will be one of the most-watched shows of the year and could set up rivalries with top stars like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, to name a few.

Do you think CM Punk will return to World Wrestling Entertainment? Let us know in the comments below.

