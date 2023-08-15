Former WWE Champion claims he had "permission" for AEW debut amid fan backlash

A former WWE Champion addressed the recent fan backlash over his surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite. The star in question is none other than Rob Van Dam.

RVD made an unexpected debut on the 200th episode of AEW Dynamite, confronting "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry. The two stars brought the roof down with their enthralling bout. RVD failed to emerge victorious but showcased once again why he is revered in the wrestling world.

While many fans were excited to see RVD back in action, a portion of the wrestling fanbase expressed their disappointment, interpreting his appearance as a snub against WWE.

Reacting to the criticism, former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam took to Twitter to provide his thoughts on why he decided to show up on All Elite Wrestling.

"Some fans are saying I did WWE wrong by appearing on AEW. I wonder if they would all eat sh*t f I revealed that I had permission to do it? Or would they just move on to puke out the next meaningless bullsh*t that comes out of their mouths Yeah, I figured. I’ll keep it to my self for now," RVD tweeted.

Check out his tweet here.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long praised RVD's AEW debut

Former WWE SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long expressed his joy over Rob Van Dam's recent AEW match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Long shared his positive outlook on RVD's appearance and match outcome.

"I think he'll be all right, man. I'm just happy for him, just to see him get another chance in the business, you know, get a chance to get back on TV and get going again, man. I think that's great for Rob, man. Congratulations to him," Long said.

Despite Rob Van Dam's impressive performance, he fell short against Jungle Boy, and it remains to be seen whether he will return to the promotion in due course.

