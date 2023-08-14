Former WWE SmackDown General Manager shares how he feels about RVD in AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long shared his thoughts on Rob Van Dam's recent AEW debut and said he is happy for RVD that he got another chance in the business.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, the FTW Championship was on the line as "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry faced off against Rob Van Dam. RVD made an unexpected appearance the week prior had set the stage for this clash.

The match was intense, with RVD performing his signature moves. However, Jack Perry defeated him by a low blow which was allowed in an FTW rules match. Jungle Boy manage to drive his head into a chair and secured the win by executing a rollup while grabbing the tights for the pinfall.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long shared his thoughts on RVD's appearance in AEW and about his match against Jungle Boy.

"I think he'll be all right, man. I'm just happy for him, just to see him get another chance in the business, you know, get a chance to get back on TV and get going again, man. I think that's great for Rob, man. Congratulations to him," Long said. [10:30 - 10:42]

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam broke his silence after losing on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar RVD shared his heartfelt appreciation for the support he received from the fans.

While speaking to AEW’s cameras after the match in a backstage interview, Rob Van Dam, alongside Jerry Lynn, shared how he felt about the match.

"Well, it felt pretty awesome going out there tonight, I've got to say. I count on the fans [and the] positive energy that they bring. I rely on connecting with them, but I'm still overwhelmed when they all have RVD signs and they're all, in unison, chanting for me. Like it always exceeds my expectations, and when that moment is real, and I'm connected to them, it's nothing but love. Love is the most powerful energy in the universe," said Van Dam.

After his debut match, Rob Van Dam disclosed the details of his conversation with Tony Khan.

