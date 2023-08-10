RVD finally breaks his silence following loss on AEW Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer RVD (aka Rob Van Dam) made his AEW in-ring debut on the latest edition of Dynamite against FTW Champion Jack Perry. While he did not emerge victorious, fans were impressed by his performance. He recently commented on his first bout in the Jacksonville-based company.

Rob Van Dam faced Perry in an FTW Rules match for the FTW Championship. The stipulation essentially meant that the competitors could use the weapons of their choice to secure the win.

After the match, AEW cameras caught up with Van Dam and his long-time friend, Jerry Lynn. They were asked about the bout during the backstage chat. Despite failing to win the gold, the Hall of Famer was certainly in high spirits.

"Well, it felt pretty awesome going out there tonight, I've got to say. I count on the fans [and the] positive energy that they bring. I rely on connecting with them, but I'm still overwhelmed when they all have RVD signs and they're all, in unison, chanting for me. Like it always exceeds my expectations, and when that moment is real, and I'm connected to them, it's nothing but love. Love is the most powerful energy in the universe," said Van Dam. [0:07 - 0:38]

It's unclear what the future holds for Rob Van Dam in AEW. The former WWE Champion is active on the independent circuit and could return for a title rematch in the future.

RVD is still advertised as part of WWE's WrestleMania 40 weekend packages

Fans are still buzzing about the fact that even after all these years, Rob Van Dam can still pull a remarkable performance inside the squared circle.

According to PWInsider, Van Dam's match with Jack Perry was just a one-time thing, and the WWE Hall of Famer has been advertised as part of the WrestleMania 40 weekend packages.

WrestleMania 40 is set to take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the home of ECW, where RVD made his name in the 1990s. This has led to widespread speculation that WWE may incorporate more Extreme Championship Wrestling performers as part of next year's festivities.

