"I feel sorry for him"- Former WWE Champion comments on AEW star Jeff Hardy's recent DUI, sends a heartfelt message (Exclusive)

A former WWE Champion recently spoke about AEW star Jeff Hardy's latest DUI arrest.

Jeff Hardy was arrested earlier last month following a DUI charge in Florida. Since then, he has been off AEW programming. All Elite President Tony Khan also released an official statement regarding the incident, clarifying that he is open to helping the former WWE star fight his addiction.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Alberto Del Rio commented on Hardy's situation. The former WWE Champion seemed saddened by The Charismatic Enigma's current situation and wished him a swift recovery.

"I mean, it's really difficult to be talking about these things. I feel sorry for him, for his family, and all I can say is, Jeff you are a fantastic person. I hope you overcome this situation and I hope you're finally able to defeat your fears and your demons and all the things you have to be fixing. God bless you." (9:33 - 10:05)

Alberto Del Rio recently teased a potential return to WWE

Earlier this year, the four-time world champion posted a picture of himself and Triple H with an hourglass emoji in the caption, seemingly indicating that it was only a matter of time before he rejoined his old promotion.

The photo shows Alberto with his first title in the company, alongside Triple H, who was active in 2011.

With Triple H and Stephanie McMahon reportedly at the helm of the Stamford-based promotion now, the chances of Alberto Del Rio returning to his old company might also have increased.

