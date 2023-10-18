Former WWE Champion confirms his current AEW contract will be the last of his career

A former WWE Superstar and current AEW name has shed light on his future in the wrestling world. The star in question is none other than Bryan Danielson.

The American Dragon had announced a few months ago on AEW Collision that he is in the last year of full-time performing. He won't be wrestling full-time again when his current contract expires. He had also retired once when he was in WWE in 2016 due to concussions but later returned in 2018 at WrestleMania 38.

In his latest interview with Sports Nightly, Bryan Danielson stated that he is no longer sure if he will ever wrestle again after his current contract expires.

"I don't think I'll ever accept the idea of just full-on retirement and then I'll never wrestle again, but I do need to stop wrestling as much as I am, I think this contract that I'm in right now, when it ends, will be the last contract that I ever sign. I can't state that for a fact, but I certainly don't want to wrestle full-time anymore once this contract is up," he said.

Furthermore, he said his priorities have shifted in recent years, wanting to spend more time with his children:

"I really want to enjoy this last year as a full-time wrestler, but my priorities are shifting. I've got two kids. They're in that age range, too, where they still deeply want to be around me, and I don't want to lose that, because my daughter, who's six, once she starts turning into a teenager, she's not going to want daddy as much. I want to be there and I want to be present while she still wants me to be there," Bryan said. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Expand Tweet

Danielson is one of the most popular and respected wrestlers today. He is even praised for taking on the role of a leader behind the scenes in AEW.

Bryan Danielson has also teased WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella's arrival in AEW

Bryan Danielson defeated Zack Sabre Jr. in one of the best technical wrestling matches at WrestleDream.

In the post-media scrum at AEW WrestleDream, Danielson was asked about the possibility of Brie joining him in All Elite Wrestling, where he teased the arrival of his wife in the promotion.

"So, I will never say never," Danielson admitted.

Expand Tweet

Brie wrestled her last match in October 2018, when she teamed up with Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey on WWE RAW.

What are your thoughts on Danielson's run in Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches