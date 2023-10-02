After Edge, Bryan Danielson teases the AEW arrival of another WWE Hall of Famer following WrestleDream

AEW capped off WrestleDream with Edge's long-awaited debut, and he just joined a long list of seasoned veterans in the company. During the post-show media scrum, Bryan Danielson didn't rule out the possibility of Brie Bella wrestling in All Elite Wrestling.

Danielson faced Zack Sabre Jr. at WrestleDream in what was a masterclass in technical wrestling. The former WWE Champion joined Tony Khan during the press conference after WrestleDream, and was asked whether he could see his wife joining him in AEW someday.

In case one missed it, Bella recently confirmed she intended on making an in-ring return in the future, and while she is a WWE Hall of Famer, there is a strong possibility she will consider wrestling for All Elite Wrestling, more so after Bryan Danielson's latest comment, as you can view below:

"So, I will never say never," Danielson admitted.

As noted above, Danielson competed in an exceptional match against Zack Sabre Jr. at the recently concluded AEW PPV. The dream match, which has been in the making for years, lived up to its billing as Danielson and Sabre pushed each other to their limits and showcased their in-ring mastery.

At the end of the 23-minute match, Bryan picked up the win with two Busaiku Knee strikes, and it certainly didn't feel like the end of his story with the NJPW TV Champion.

Adam "Edge" Copeland is All Elite

Christian Cage and Darby Allin being given the main event spot pretty much confirmed AEW's worst-kept secret about Edge's debut.

Following a brutal TNT Title match, which saw Cage retain his title, the champion unleashed an attack on Darby Allin, along with the newly-turned heel, Nick Wayne. Sting briefly came out to help his partner, but Luchasaurus increased the numbers advantage in the heels' favor.

After a short video package, Edge's music hit, and the WWE legend got the loudest reaction of the night, as he made his way to the ring. He teased siding with his long-time friend Christian Cage, before attacking the TNT Champion and his associates.

As revealed by Tony Khan, "The Rated-R Superstar" Adam Copeland will be a full-time AEW talent moving forward, and he has a long list of opponents he'd like to face. He disclosed the names during the post-show presser, which you can read all about right here.

