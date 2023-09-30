WWE Hall of Famer teases in-ring return after 5+ years following recent exit from the company

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella let her contract with the company expire on March 2023, before changing her name to Brie Garcia. The former superstar recently teased a potential in-ring return to get her fans excited.

Brie last competed in a full-fledged match on the October 8, 2018 edition of Monday Night RAW. She teamed up with her sister Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey to defeat Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Ruby Riott (The Riott Squad).

However, her last in-ring appearance came during the 2022 Royal Rumble. She lasted nearly 20 minutes, and eliminated three superstars, before Rousey got the better of her.

Brie Bella recently held a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories, to allow her fans to ask her some interesting questions. A fan asked her “Will you wrestle again?” to which she gave a positive response.

Brie Bella replied:

"I will…waiting for Buddy to grow a little more. The great thing is there’s so many companies with great opponents!!! I’d loved to wrestle Saraya again, Brit Baker…..love to go wrestle [Trinity]…Can’t wait to see her and Mickey in action…..first on my list is The IIconics…wrestle them in Australia would be amazing!"

A screengrab from Brie Bella's Instagram story.

Nikki and Brie Bella, collectively known as The Bella Twins during their time in WWE, left the company in March 2023. They have been working on other projects while giving time to their families.

Judging by the list of potential opponents, along with her husband Bryan Danielson’s association with All Elite Wrestling, it looks like the WWE Hall of Famer could be headed to AEW if she makes a return.

Nikki and Brie Bella were planned for a massive feud against the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

WWE introduced the Women’s Tag Team Championships in 2019. Many fans wanted to see The Bella Twins win the titles at least once before hanging up their boots.

Speaking on the Off Her Chops podcast, former WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay (The IIconics) spoke about the original plans for them as champions:

"We definitely didn’t know when we won them… We won the titles at WrestleMania and we were supposed to go into this story with The Bellas... Which would have probably changed the trajectory of our careers and that’s not no one’s fault. Everything happens for a reason. But, why did it not happen?"

The IIconics were champions after WrestleMania 35, and the duo were originally set to feud with Nikki and Brie Bella until SummerSlam.

"I can’t remember, it was so long ago and we didn’t really have all the information back then but, it was just I don’t think she was cleared to come back and wrestle full-time for four months. That’s a lot so, I just don’t think that unfortunately could happen… I always think about that. I’m like, f*ck, that really would have changed our careers drastically. But, it didn’t happen and it is what it is."

That may be one of the reasons why Brie wants to face The IIconics down the line. It would be great to see the two sides collide in the wrestling ring someday.

Do you want to see Brie Bella return to the WWE ring soon? Sound off in the comments section below.