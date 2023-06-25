Former WWE Champion confirms he isn't retired despite 15-month in-ring absence

A former WWE Champion who has not stepped foot in the squared circle for about 15 months has confirmed that he is not hanging up his boots anytime soon.

The former WWE Superstar in question is Paul Wight, aka Big Show, who signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2021. The former multi-time World Champion has entertained wrestling fans for over 30 years. However, One particular gimmick that the fans want Wight to bring back is Captain Insano.

Captain Insano is a character Wight portrayed in The Waterboy, and the term was also trademarked by AEW. Wight has also made a one-off appearance as Captain Insano in the Acclaimed's rap videos.

Paul Wight's last match was on the March 30th, 2022, episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and The Giant has made an in-ring return since then. This made many fans question online regarding the veteran's status, to which Paul Wight responded with a tweet, ensuring that he has not retired from in-ring competition yet.

"Probably not. Well at least not until I retire. I’m still writing chapters in my life. Going to have fun with Captain Insano before I hang up the boots for good. But thank you for the inquiry," tweeted Wight.

Paul Wight says WWE Hall of Famer's son needs a "punch in the face"

AEW Talent Paul Wight recently took to Twitter to share some harsh words towards a WWE Hall of Famer's son.

Wight responded to an image of himself and Matt Hardy from their time in WWE, quoting, "Been great friends a long time." Austin Gunn, The son of WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, decided to add some fuel and responded to the veteran's tweet.

"Good, cause I’m gonna beat your friends a** just like when we hit you up side the head with that chair," Austin tweeted.

Gunn was referring to the early stages of his career when he, along with his brother and his father, betrayed The World's Largest Athlete during an episode of Dynamite.

Wight responded to his tweet with some tough love:

"At one time you were literally my favorite kid to be around. I wish I had a son like you. . Funny charming kind. Dude… as an adult you need a punch in the face. Sorry #toughlove. Bring your note pad. @MATTHARDYBRAND will take you to school."

