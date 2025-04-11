Former WWE champion confronts fan taking shots at AEW

A former WWE name took a jab at a fan who was trolling AEW on social media. Ratings and viewership have always been a point of discussion when it came to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Currently, the company is struggling with low numbers and an average audience. A former United States Champion recently called out a fan who was making fun of low ratings.

Ad

Baron Corbin was a major part of the Stamford-based promotion's roster a few years ago. However, with the regime change, he wasn't seen as a main event-level star anymore, and therefore, he left the promotion after 12 years when his contract expired in late 2024.

AEW Dynamite had a significant uprise in ratings. The show drew a total viewership of 659,000 and was rated 0.17 in the 18-49 standard demographic. Recently, a user on X/Twitter made fun of the low ratings. Baron Corbin brutally roasted him as a response.

Ad

Trending

"What’s it like not having any friends?" he wrote.

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former WWE star Baron Corbin talks about a potential AEW move

Fans have been talking about Baron Corbin joining AEW since he left the global sports entertainment juggernaut last year.

While speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the former star said he would not join AEW because he had left another promotion. He also talked about working for NJPW.

Ad

"I would love to go to New Japan for multiple reasons, and the door never closes with WWE either. And as far as AEW, they’re fans, they like that AEW, in a sense, is its own entity and built from the ground up. If I went there out of respect for that world, I wouldn’t want to be just another WWE guy that came there because they left," he said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see if the former United States Champion ever steps foot in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More