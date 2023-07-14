Former WWE Champion discusses "very dangerous" Kenny Omega bump

A former WWE and ECW champion has expressed his views on the ongoing Tiger Driver 91 controversy from the Forbidden Door match between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay.

Recently at the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door PPV, the wrestling world witnessed an incredible in-ring encounter between two incredibly gifted wrestlers, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay. The nearly 40-minute back-and-forth managed to keep the audience hooked from the start till the end.

Although the match was great, it is not the only thing being talked about in the wrestling community right now. Instead, a dangerous spot during the bout sparked major controversy. Ospreay performed a Tiger Driver on Kenny, with Omega landing on his neck in an odd way.

Meanwhile, the WWE Hall of Famer, Rob Van Dam, has his say on the ongoing controversy as well. While talking on the 1 of a kind with RVD podcast, the former ECW champion stated the following about the Tiger Driver performed by Ospreay on Omega:

"It was a very dangerous bump, it was a very dangerous maneuver, whether or not, either way, dangerous, I... you know I am not gonna shame anybody for it because I don't know, I don't know, I am not gonna act like I know what I don't know, I am not going to assume anything. I know that because I was so flexible and because I always wanted to put everything into all of my bumps because my style was so action-oriented."

WWE Hall of Famer also recalled how he used to take dangerous bumps

Rob Van Dam has made a career out of taking risks and performing high-flying and dangerous maneuvers. As a matter of fact, he always stuck with his unique wrestling style whether in WWE, ECW, or anywhere else.

Furthermore, while discussing the recent Tiger Driver controversy, the former WWE champion recollected how he used to take dangerous bumps while also keeping them safe and careful.

"I always used to tell people like if they give me a back suplex to go ahead and throw me on my back of my neck and have my knees bounce off the mat while I'm landing on the back of my head, and I did that to guys like [Chris] Jericho, I did that to guys in All Japan and they would really take advantage of it, it's possible that people could've looked at that the similar way, dangerous sure, but careless? not necessarily who knows."

Considering the statement, while RVD doesn't seem to have a problem with wrestlers taking dangerous bumps, they should also not be careless while doing the same.

Poll : 0 votes