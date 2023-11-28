Former WWE Champion to be a guest commentator on AEW Dynamite this week

Former WWE Champion is slated to make a guest appearance as a commentator on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The star in question is none other than Bryan Danielson.

The American Dragon has been sidelined since September with an orbital bone injury, but he will be back in action at Saturday's Collision, where he will face Eddie Kingston in a Blue League Continental Classic match.

This would mark Bryan Danielson's first bout in over a month following an orbital bone injury that needed surgery. Undeterred by the setback, he was the inaugural participant announced for the Continental Classic tournament a few weeks ago by Tony Khan.

Earlier today, on Twitter, AEW's official account shared that Bryan Danielson will be joining the commentary team on Dynamite this Wednesday in Minneapolis.

The Continental Classic started on last week’s Dynamite and continued on AEW Collision. The winner of the Continental Classic tournament will be crowned at the Worlds End pay-per-view on 30 December.

The winner will be crowned as the triple crown champion, consisting of the ROH World Championship, the NJPW Openweight Championship, and the new AEW Continental Championship.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds on Dynamite with Danielson on commentary.

Bryan Danielson teased WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella's arrival in AEW

At WrestleDream, Bryan Danielson defeated Zack Sabre Jr. in one of the best technical wrestling matches. However, it seems like Bryan also wants his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, in Tony Khan's promotion.

In the post-media scrum following WrestleDream, The American Dragon was asked about the possibility of Brie joining him in All Elite Wrestling, where he teased the arrival of his wife in the promotion.

"So, I will never say never," Danielson admitted.

Brie's last match was in October 2018, when she teamed up with Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey on WWE RAW, where the trio defeated Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Ruby Riott.

