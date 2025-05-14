Former WWE champion issues ominous threat to Jon Moxley; invites him to bring "whatever weapons he wants"

Jon Moxley turned AEW on its head when he won the company's World Championship from Bryan Danielson last year. Now, his reign of terror may be nearing its end, and Samoa Joe intends to put the final nail in its coffin.

Joe has plenty of history with Jon Moxley. The two have shared a special relationship outside the ring, with Joe famously sending Mox real weapons as gifts. However, the former WWE United States Champion is all business this week, as he's set to challenge Moxley for the AEW World title in a steel cage.

Samoa Joe made an appearance on Bowks Talking Bouts ahead of the big match on Dynamite: Beach Break. He addressed his real-life weapon exchange with Jon Moxley and claimed that he should have sent the champion new Nikes since he keeps trying to run away:

"Apparently, lately, I should have been mailing him Nikes, right? Because he keeps running. That's why we're in this cage. I mean, he can bring whatever weapons he wants. You gotta remember, I sent them to him, and if you think I sent him something inferior to what I got in my closet, you must be out of your mind." [From 1:05 to 1:17]

Dylan Bowker then asked whether Joe's weapon collection is more dangerous than what he sends to Moxley. The Samoan Submission Machine confirmed that he's got some real pieces in his arsenal, and he isn't afraid to use them:

"I'm not over there in dagger land, you know, with a butter knife. We've got real things over here if we need to handle something." [From 1:25 to 1:31]

Samoa Joe will become the third multi-time AEW World Champion if he defeats Jon Moxley

Since All Elite Wrestling's inception, only two men have ever won the coveted AEW World Championship multiple times: CM Punk and Jon Moxley.

While Punk's two reigns were short and overshadowed by backstage issues, Moxley's record-breaking four title runs have carried the company through some of its most eventful stretches.

If Samoa Joe wins tonight's cage match, he'll become a two-time AEW World Champion, which not even Hangman Page, Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, or MJF have managed to do. In the same interview on Bowks Talking Bouts, he addressed the possibility of joining that exclusive club:

"Winning championships in AEW is something I tremendously enjoy doing, and taking it off a guy like Jon Moxley makes it a little bit more special," he said. [From 0:47 to 0:55]

The cage match is expected to headline tonight's AEW Dynamite: Beach Break special. Whether Samoa Joe can walk out with the title remains to be seen.

