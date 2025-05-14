AEW star Jon Moxley is in serious trouble

At AEW Dynamite: Beach Break 2025, Samoa Joe is scheduled to lock horns with Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. This showdown will take place in a steel cage, and fans worldwide are expecting it to be quite brutal. If Joe defeats the Purveyor of Violence clean, he will become a two-time All Elite Wrestling World Title holder.

The rivalry between the Samoan Submission Machine and Moxley has been entertaining so far. While the former Dean Ambrose is the leader of the Death Riders, Joe is a member of the Opps faction and is a reigning AEW World Trios Champion. The former NXT Champion was recently interviewed by the Takedown on SI. In this conversation, he revealed that he knows his opponent is an expert in steel cage matches. However, he is aware that he has massacred hundreds of wrestlers in the past. It appears like the former WWE Champion is in serious trouble because Joe has his eyes set on the prize.

"Yes Mox does have a natural advantage in that. He's bled tons in these matches. I mean he's been massacred in several of them and some say I may have an advantage in these matches because I'm known for massacring people in these matches. So I think, man it's just a recipe for a really wonderful Wednesday night. You know gather the family around get everybody in nice and tight good view of the TV," said the AEW star. [From 1:40 to 2:20]

Samoa Joe is glad that former AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs is in the Opps

The Opps are the reigning World Trios Champions. Their current members are Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, Hook, and Powerhouse Hobbs. Joe, Shibata, and Hobbs won these titles at Spring BreakThru. Interestingly, in the above interview, the Samoan Submission Machine showered his faction mate with praise.

"Hobbs is a guy that steps up for his friends. Steps up for his man......we were more than happy to welcome a beast such as himself into our group," he said.

Powerhouse Hobbs is a former TNT Champion. He was once a member of the Don Callis family.

