"I wish I was more like that" - Five-time WWE Champion discloses Jon Moxley's backstage attitude in AEW

AEW star Bryan Danielson has shed light on what Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is like when the cameras aren't rolling. The answer is rather surprising.

Moxley and Danielson have been a part of one of the most dominant forces in AEW throughout 2022. The Blackpool Combat Club features the two stars alongside ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, and WWE legend William Regal.

The group has taken a no-nonsense approach to wrestling, systematically and violently beating anyone who has stepped in front of them. Three of the four active in-ring members are currently carrying championship gold.

In an interview with Robbie Fox on "My Mom's Basement," Bryan Danielson admitted that Jon Moxley might be mean in the ring, but he is hilarious backstage:

“It’s so hard because everyone-people have different senses of humor. Like, he’s never cracking jokes, but I find Mox [Jon Moxley] to be hilarious," said Danielson. "He just always has that great-like he doesn’t talk a whole lot, I wish I was more like that. You know those guys like they talk without talking? Like he can just look at you and just (Bryan gives a bemused face). But he always has these little things that just pop me a lot." [22:50-23:20]

Moxley isn't the only one who Danielson thinks is hilarious, as he even named one of his most recent rivals as funny to be around:

“You know who else is really funny that I really enjoy? Austin Gunn, he’s a lot of fun. Even though I’m going to kick his head in tonight, Daniel Garcia’s funny. Oh god, Angelo Parker and Matt Menard are both-like we have so many-I just have to say this, people in wrestling are funny.” [23:21-23:50]

Jon Moxley will defend the Interim AEW World Championship against Chris Jericho on August 10th

There won't be any jokes being told on August 10th 2022, when Jon Moxley faces his toughest test on the special "Quake by the Lake" edition of AEW Dynamite.

Mox will defend his Interim AEW World Championship against Chris Jericho. This will be the duo's first match against each other since the main event of the 2020 Revolution pay-per-view.

Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Jon Moxley vs Chris Jericho for the AEW Interim World Championship set for Quake at the Lake on August 10th. Jon Moxley vs Chris Jericho for the AEW Interim World Championship set for Quake at the Lake on August 10th. https://t.co/EmjXv1uIFw

Moxley has already defended the title against Brody King and RUSH, as well as beating Konosuke Takeshita in the title eliminator. Jericho, on the other hand, recently defeated Moxley's former partner Eddie Kingston with the aid of The J.A.S.

Do you think Chris Jericho with the Jericho Appreciation Society can overcome Moxley and his backup in The Blackpool Combat Club? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below!

Please credit "My Mom's Basement" with Robbie Fox and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

