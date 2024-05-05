Former WWE Champion ‘likes’ the idea of making his return at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas

A certain WWE icon may be looking to make his return at next year's WrestleMania as The Showcase of the Immortals makes its way to Las Vegas. The former champion who might return is Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam.

RVD has not competed in the Stamford-based promotion for ten years now, but this does not mean that he wasn't in peak in-ring condition. He has been competing on the independent circuit and making sporadic appearances for major promotions, including Impact Wrestling and AEW.

Fans took to X/Twitter and predicted RVD would make an appearance at WrestleMania 41 as it will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Rob Van Dam liked fans' tweets about his appearance at 'Mania next year. This was also on 4/20, a number that has also been associated with the Hall of Famer.

Screenshot of RVD's liked tweets

Current WWE Superstar says he would love to face Rob Van Dam

Rob Van Dam has not been around WWE since leaving the promotion in 2014. Although he has made sporadic appearances, he has not been in the ring with some of the newer members of the company.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Wrestlesphere, Kevin Owens expressed his interest in facing the veteran, as he was one of the stars of ECW and had not gotten the chance to share the ring. The Prizefighter also talked about how this was still possible and anything could happen.

“Rob Van Dam is probably one guy from ECW that I didn’t get to wrestle that I would have loved to wrestle. But maybe it’s not too late. Who knows?”

In his time competing in AEW, RVD has shared the ring with Swerve Strickland, Jack Perry, Samoa Joe, and other major stars. He is not officially signed with the promotion, so he could very much make a WWE return sometime. Fans will have to stay tuned to further developments.