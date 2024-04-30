Kevin Owens isn’t giving up hope on potentially facing 53-year-old WWE legend

Kevin Owens has not given up hope on the prospect of facing a 53-year-old WWE legend. The star in question is Rob Van Dam.

The Whole F'n Show is regarded as a pioneer in the wrestling world, having entertained fans with his high-risk and uber-athletic in-ring work in ECW, WWE, and TNA. RVD has made several appearances in AEW since his debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2023 and is also competing on the independent scene.

The former WWE Champion has uncountable admirers, including current Smackdown star Kevin Owens. In an interview with Wrestlesphere, The Prizefighter discussed his admiration for several ECW legends such as Steve Corino, Rhyno, and Tommy Dreamer, veterans with whom he had been able to share the ring.

Owens then went on to reveal that he had never squared off against Rob Van Dam and claimed that a first-time matchup between the two is not beyond the realm of possibility.

“Rob Van Dam is probably one guy from ECW that I didn’t get to wrestle that I would have loved to wrestle. But maybe it’s not too late. Who knows?” [H/T Wrestlesphere]

Van Dam is still in excellent ring shape, as was evident from his latest performance on the April 20, 2024 edition of AEW Rampage, where he defeated Lee Johnson, Isiah Kassidy, and Komander in a four-way eliminator match.

Kevin Owens wants to face Finn Balor at WrestleMania

Kevin Owens has enjoyed his share of iconic WrestleMania moments. From facing Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 to winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title alongside Sami Zayn by defeating The Usos in an unforgettable Night 1 main event the following year, the Canadian star has been a key player on several occasions at The Show of Shows.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Kevin Owens reflected on his career and revealed that were he to compete at WrestleMania again, he wanted to face off against former Universal Champion Finn Balor. However, Owens also expressed satisfaction with his accomplishments in WWE and on The Showcase of The Immortals to date.

"If I have another WrestleMania in me, I’d love to wrestle Finn Bálor there because he’s a very good friend of mine and you know, that would just be great. But, as far as just goals, main events of WrestleMania or titles… I mean, I’ve had it so good. I really can’t ask for more," he said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Owens as he heads to France to take on Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga of The Bloodline alongside Randy Orton at Backlash 2024.