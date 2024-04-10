Kevin Owens hints that he may have competed in his last WrestleMania match

Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Logan Paul put together a fun match at WrestleMania XL, but little did the WWE Universe know that it might have been his final performance on The Show of Shows. The former Universal Champion recently opened up about what is left in his career.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Kevin Owens admitted that he was never able to live in the moment in the past. He took his standout rivalry with Chris Jericho as an example. Henceforth, The Prizefighter simply wants to savor it all and not take anything for granted.

KO then brought up WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, whom he has not faced in a singles match. The two superstars are presently performing on the SmackDown brand. As for another WrestleMania match, the former Universal Champion is not sure whether he has it in him, but if he competes again at 'Mania Owens wants it against Finn Bálor.

"If I have another WrestleMania in me, I’d love to wrestle Finn Bálor there because he’s a very good friend of mine and you know, that would just be great. But, as far as just goals, main events of WrestleMania or titles… I mean, I’ve had it so good. I really can’t ask for more," he said. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Finn Balor performs exclusively for the RAW brand and has been a member of The Judgment Day since 2022. On WrestleMania Saturday, he and Damian Priest dropped the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder match. Their reign ended at 172 days.

On the other hand, Kevin Owens is a member of the SmackDown roster. He has done it all in the wrestling business, with two WrestleMania main events under his belt. One of them was against the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin in the latter's first match in 19 years. However, there is one thing The Prizefighter admitted to in the past that he would like to do again.

Kevin Owens elaborates on the importance of another World Title reign in his WWE career

As he discussed his storyline with Chris Jericho between 2016 to 2017 in the aforementioned interview, Kevin Owens spoke about regretting not really enjoying it at the time because he was always worried about what's next.

While speaking on his episode of Chronicle on the WWE Network a few years ago amid his feud with The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, Owens expressed a desire to become world champion again:

"It matters. For me, because my first Universal Title run I really didn't enjoy it as much as I should have. When I was in the middle of it I would always think "ah, we could've done this differently and we should have done that differently," and then it was over. Looking back, obviously, a few months removed or even a year, it took me a while to realize that I really didn't enjoy any of it," Owens said.

Coming off of WrestleMania XL, both the world championships are on the RAW brand. It remains to be seen if Kevin Owens will hold either one of the belts before he hangs his boots.

