Former WWE Champion makes bold statement about his future: “I can feel the end coming, it’s not here yet”

A former WWE Champion's time as an in-ring competitor may be approaching its end, but he made it quite clear that it is not that time right now. The star in question is none other than Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan.

The American Dragon made it clear that this would be his last year as a full-time performer. Moreover, Bryan has been putting up exhilarating performances in the recent AEW Continental Classic Tournament, most recently defeating Brody King on the December 16 edition of Collision. This could certainly mean that the former WWE Superstar wants to go out on top of the world when it is finally time to hang up his boots.

AEW cameras caught up with Danielson following his encounter with Brody King, where he shared his thoughts regarding being on the final leg of his career and still having a chance to win the entire tournament.

"For me, I’m gonna fight. That’s what brings me joy. That’s what makes me feel alive. I’ve just got it for less than a year now. I can feel the end coming, but the end’s not yet. I’m still in the game. I still have a chance to make it to the semi-finals of the Continental Classic," Bryan Danielson said. [H/T WrestleZone]

Expand Tweet

Bryan Danielson's next major bout will see him battle another former WWE Superstar

Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, is laser-focused on winning the AEW Continental Classic Tournament. However, his next hurdle is none other than his Blackpool Combat Club member and the former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli.

The American Dragon is looking forward to his upcoming bout with Castagnoli in the tournament, asking him to bring everything in his arsenal.

"If you’re getting in the ring with Bryan Danielson, you better bring everything you’ve got. Because Claudio, next week, I’m bringing everything I got,” Bryan Danielson said. [H/T WrestleZone]

Nonetheless, the All Elite fans can certainly expect a blockbuster encounter when Bryan and Claudio step inside the squared circle, considering the exceptional in-ring acumen and talent possessed by both men.

Who do you think will end up winning the AEW Continental Classic? Let us know in the comments section below.