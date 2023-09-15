Former WWE Champion may not fully retire and get an "Edge style" deal - Reports

A former WWE Champion recently teased his retirement from pro wrestling, and now the latest reports suggest that he may be around in the business like Edge was for the past few years.

Bryan Danielson is one of the best in-ring performers in the business at the moment. As a matter of fact, he has built his legacy based on some of his great matches and moments in WWE. The American Dragon is still performing phenomenally on AEW, but he recently teased retirement from in-ring competition on Live TV.

Last week on Collision, Danielson said, "Time is running out," citing the promise he made to his daughter. Meanwhile, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided an update regarding Danielson's future in the wrestling business:

"Still, at 42, he is valuable enough that if he wanted to put himself up to the highest bidder in contract talks next year, he’d likely earn significantly more than he ever earned. But he’s a self-described minimalist who doesn’t spend big. He’s made a healthy income for years, as has his wife. Still, very few in his position would not take advantage of the current situation when his contract is due."

The report further stated:

"Plus, he could negotiate the Edge style contract to where he can make money and still do some high-profile wrestling matches while having more time at home and not being completely out of the game."

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson will be the new face of AEW Collision

Following the announcement of CM Punk getting fired by Tony Khan on AEW Collision a few weeks ago, Bryan Danielson made his surprise return from injury. Now, it looks like he is here to carry the Saturday show since Punk is no longer a part of the All Elite promotion. WON also reported that Bryan would carry Collision for the rest of his run:

"But for now, it looks like, health permitting, Danielson will be the top star on Collision for about one more year."

Henceforth, it will be interesting to see what The American Dragon has left in his tank if the upcoming year turns out to be his last in the pro wrestling industry and whether he will return to WWE again.