Former WWE Champion has one more run left in him if he loses ‘some weight,’ according to Dutch Mantell

Dutch Mantell had an interesting take regarding a former WWE Champion. Mantell is an experienced voice in the wrestling world and his takes are well respected, given the weight they carry.

The former champion he was talking about is none other than Chris Jericho. He was asked whether The Ocho had it in him to have one final push to be the top star. Mantell was speaking on his show, Story Time with Dutch Mantell when he said:

“The old saying goes in wrestling, 'Never say never.' But yeah, he has got one more run in him. But I would say that he does need to lose some weight if he is going to get in the ring.” [4:30 - 4:46]

He then said that the former WWE star had to lose weight in order to cut it at the top with some of the best heels.

“If he lost some weight, and he worked an angle with one of the top heels, yeah, he could have one more go around in him,” he said. [5:07 - 5:19]

Matt Morgan says heel Rock reminds him of former WWE star Chris Jericho

The Rock turned heel and brought up one of his most iconic gimmicks. Now, former WWE star Matt Morgan has said that this version of The Rock reminds him of Chris Jericho when he wore a suit and tie.

Morgan was speaking on Gigantic Pop when he said:

"I’d rather him stay heel though, because he has an opportunity to change, like Jericho did many, many years ago. And he came back, wore a suit and tie, cut his hair shorter, and was very monotone with his promos, very condescending, but also very monotone. And it was so flipping annoying. He had so much heat from it. Rock, no way he’s gonna get true heat if he shuts down his own [family]." [16:34 -17:13]

It will be interesting the kind of direction The Rock will take with WrestleMania 40 right around the corner. Cody Rhodes challenged him to a match on WWE RAW and he is yet to get an answer.

