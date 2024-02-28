WWE veteran says The Rock turning heel reminds him of top AEW star

The Rock turned heel for the first time in a very long time at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event and joined hands with his cousin, Roman Reigns. WWE veteran Matt Morgan recently commented on it, saying that The Brahma Bull’s heel turn reminds him of Chris Jericho.

When Jericho came back from a two-year wrestling break, he dropped his babyface gimmick and adopted a negative persona. Plus, he even got a complete makeover. The heel turn led Jericho to witness an immense popularity rise in WWE.

During an interview on Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan stated he hoped The Rock would continue his heel gimmick just like Jericho did in WWE.

"So he always has to be a babyface. That’s what I’m worried about. That’s the case. I’m worried he’s gonna do what you’re saying and do something to help Cody win, [and] turn on Roman, and that sets up Roman and him for next year or a different pay-per-view. I don’t know."

He continued:

"I’d rather him stay heel though, because he has an opportunity to change like Jericho did many, many years ago. And he came back, wore a suit and tie, cut his hair shorter, and was very monotone with his promos, very condescending but also very monotone. And it was so flipping annoying. He had so much heat from it. Rock, no way he’s gonna get true heat if he shuts down his own [family]." [16:34 -17:13]

The Rock sends a bold message ahead of his return on WWE SmackDown

The Rock is set to return to WWE TV again this week on SmackDown. Days before his arrival on the blue brand, he sent a bold message on Instagram:

"GREATNESS is coming THIS FRIDAY NIGHT. Glendale, Arizona. FINALLY, your life is going to have meaning. Get off your fat a**es and be inspired by all this greatness in the flesh."

Cody Rhodes, the 2024 Royal Rumble winner, has chosen to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. But Cody will have to deal with The Great One, too, as the latter slapped the former at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event, therefore starting a feud between them.

