"Get off your fat a**es" - The Rock sends a bold message ahead of his return on WWE SmackDown

The Rock is set to make his grand return to WWE television on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Taking to social media, The Great One hyped up the same.

The Brahma Bull officially joined The Bloodline in the aftermath of the WrestleMania XL kickoff press event. After controversially slapping Cody Rhodes, The Great One stated that The American Nightmare won't walk out of The Grandest Stage of Them All as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Taking to Instagram, The Rock hyped up his return by posting a video package, which also featured him in his in-ring gear.

"GREATNESS is coming THIS FRIDAY NIGHT. Glendale, Arizona. FINALLY, your life is going to have meaning. Get off your fat a**es and be inspired by all this greatness in the flesh."

You can check out The Rock's Instagram post here.

What the future has in store for The Brahma Bull remains to be seen.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Cody Rhodes' confrontation with Paul Heyman on RAW

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman confronted Cody Rhodes and asked him to withdraw his challenge for WrestleMania 40. However, The American Nightmare refused and boldly stated that he was hunting down The Bloodline.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray provided his opinion on the segment by saying he wanted to see more intensity from Rhodes when Heyman tried to get into the ring with him.

"I wanted Cody Rhodes to step right towards Heyman and put the edge of that chair right up against Heyman's head. Like the barrel of a gun to the side of somebody's head, right up against Heyman's temple. And say, 'With all due respect Mr. Heyman, and as my father as my witness, who had a lot of respect for you because you did so much for him. If you move a muscle, I will crack this chair right over your head. I will split your skull open, and then I'll really give you something to call Roman (Reigns) and The Rock about'. That is fear. Send a message of fear for the first time. I didn't get that fear last night, I wish I would have," Bully Ray said.

At the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, Rhodes challenged The Rock to a match during his appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Would you like to see Rhodes vs. The Rock? Sound off in the comments section below!