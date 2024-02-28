WWE legend reveals what was missing from Cody Rhodes' altercation with Bloodline member on RAW

Cody Rhodes had an intense altercation with a Bloodline member last night on WWE RAW. However, a Hall of Famer felt like the promo was missing something.

The American Nightmare defeated Grayson Waller last night on the red brand in San Jose, California. After the match, Paul Heyman made his way to the ring with three 'suspended NYPD police officers', to try and convince Rhodes to withdraw his challenge to The Rock.

Cody Rhodes warned The Wiseman that if anyone took a step closer to him he would take everybody out. Paul Heyman went to move closer and Rhodes beat down Heyman's henchmen. Cody Rhodes closed the promo by announcing that he was hunting The Bloodline as Heyman attempted to call both Roman Reigns and The Rock on the entrance ramp.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray shared what he thought the promo was missing last night. The veteran said he wanted to see more intensity from Rhodes when Heyman tried to get into the ring with him.

"I wanted Cody Rhodes to step right towards Heyman and put the edge of that chair right up against Heyman's head. Like the barrel of a gun to the side of somebody's head, right up against Heyman's temple. And say, 'With all due respect Mr. Heyman, and as my father as my witness, who had a lot of respect for you because you did so much for him. If you move a muscle, I will crack this chair right over your head. I will split your skull open, and then I'll really give you something to call Roman (Reigns) and The Rock about'. That is fear. Send a message of fear for the first time. I didn't get that fear last night, I wish I would have", he said. [From 00:39 - 01:48]

WWE legend explains how Cody Rhodes should win at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble for the second year in a row and will be challenging Roman Reigns again at WWE WrestleMania 40.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) stated that The American Nightmare must dethrone The Tribal Chief on his own. He added that his victory over Randy Savage back in the day did wonders for his career and believes the RAW star needs a clean victory over Roman Reigns.

"I wouldn't do that, bro, because the finish is too good. When Randy Savage put me over, it changed my life dramatically. Like, dramatically. No one put me on top of him....... That's not how a Rhodes wins." [3:50 – 4:21]

The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes during the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference earlier this month. Rhodes has responded by challenging The Brahma Bull to a match. Only time will tell if the dream match will take place on the road to WrestleMania 40.

