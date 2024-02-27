Wrestling veteran highlights major problem with Paul Heyman segment on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels there were some glaring errors with Paul Heyman's segment on RAW this week.

On the latest episode of RAW, Rhodes defeated Grayson Waller in a hard-fought match. In the aftermath of the encounter, Paul Heyman warned Cody not to challenge The Rock and the rest of The Bloodline. The American Nightmare paid no heed to The Wiseman's warning and destroyed his security force.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said it was ridiculous to see Heyman with two phones - one for calling Roman Reigns and the other to contact The Rock.

"Bro, what about now he's got a phone for Roman Reigns and The Rock? Come on, bro. People wanna talk about my booking? Like really, bro?"

The former writer pointed out that Paul Heyman called The Rock and Reigns to convey how the night's events had transpired. Russo claimed that it meant the company's two biggest stars were not even watching the flagship show, let alone appearing on it.

"And what he's telling you, bro, is not only is the show not important for them to show up at, the show's not important for them to watch. He says when he was on the phone, 'Things did not go well.' So it means they're not even interested in watching the show." [From 47:55 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

This week on RAW, Cody Rhodes told Paul Heyman that The Bloodline was not hunting him, but rather, he was hunting down the faction. It will be interesting to see what Roman Reigns and The Rock have to say this week on SmackDown.

