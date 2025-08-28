Former WWE champion puts the Hurt Syndicate on notice: “s**t just getting started”

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion sent out a message for the Hurt Syndicate after what happened on AEW Dynamite. The star seems to be initiating a rivalry with the dominant faction.The former WWE Superstar, Ricochet has a message for the Hurt Syndicate. At Forbidden Door 2025, Ricochet alongside Gates of Agony interfered in the AEW World Tag title match to take Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin out of the equation and cost them the titles. The Future of Flight later explained that he took revenge from the Syndicate for getting disrespected months ago.This week on Dynamite, Ricochet teamed with GOA to take on The Opps in a trios match. MVP cost Ricochet the match and Bobby and Shelton showed up later to take out the Gates of Agony as well. After the show, the former Intercontinental Champion said that what he did to Hurt Syndicate at Forbidden Door was their consequence for his disrespect.Taking to X, Ricochet stated that things are just getting started between him and the Hurt Syndicate, potentially initiating a rivalry with the faction:&quot;Wait, wtf is this? What happend to them at Forbidden Door was their consequences for what they did to me! But don't worry, s**t just getting started,&quot; Ricochet wrote.The original post can be viewed by clicking this LINK.Former WWE Champion almost became a part of The Hurt SyndicateMVP recently revealed that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Ricochet almost joined the Hurt Syndicate before plans changed.Speaking on his Marking Out podcast with Ricochet as the guest, MVP revealed that Ricochet was about to get Cedric Alexander's spot in the Hurt Sydnicate but the plans were eventually changed:&quot;We’re like, 'Okay, we’re gonna reunite and we’re gonna, Ricochet’s gonna have that spot,' but in our business, we have the saying: Card subject to change. We did that spot in the ring with Bobby when he snatched you up, and that was supposed to have been like, where we start initiating Ricochet and where his character changes,&quot; MVP disclosed.Fans will have to wait and see what's next in the feud between Ricochet and the Hurt Sydnicate.