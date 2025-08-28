  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Ricochet
  • Former WWE champion puts the Hurt Syndicate on notice: “s**t just getting started”

Former WWE champion puts the Hurt Syndicate on notice: “s**t just getting started”

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Aug 28, 2025 10:05 GMT
WWE Hurt Syndicate
Ex-WWE star sends message to the Hurt Syndicate (Source-MVP on X)

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion sent out a message for the Hurt Syndicate after what happened on AEW Dynamite. The star seems to be initiating a rivalry with the dominant faction.

Ad

The former WWE Superstar, Ricochet has a message for the Hurt Syndicate. At Forbidden Door 2025, Ricochet alongside Gates of Agony interfered in the AEW World Tag title match to take Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin out of the equation and cost them the titles. The Future of Flight later explained that he took revenge from the Syndicate for getting disrespected months ago.

This week on Dynamite, Ricochet teamed with GOA to take on The Opps in a trios match. MVP cost Ricochet the match and Bobby and Shelton showed up later to take out the Gates of Agony as well. After the show, the former Intercontinental Champion said that what he did to Hurt Syndicate at Forbidden Door was their consequence for his disrespect.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Taking to X, Ricochet stated that things are just getting started between him and the Hurt Syndicate, potentially initiating a rivalry with the faction:

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

"Wait, wtf is this? What happend to them at Forbidden Door was their consequences for what they did to me! But don't worry, s**t just getting started," Ricochet wrote.

The original post can be viewed by clicking this LINK.

Ad
Ad

Former WWE Champion almost became a part of The Hurt Syndicate

MVP recently revealed that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Ricochet almost joined the Hurt Syndicate before plans changed.

Speaking on his Marking Out podcast with Ricochet as the guest, MVP revealed that Ricochet was about to get Cedric Alexander's spot in the Hurt Sydnicate but the plans were eventually changed:

Ad
"We’re like, 'Okay, we’re gonna reunite and we’re gonna, Ricochet’s gonna have that spot,' but in our business, we have the saying: Card subject to change. We did that spot in the ring with Bobby when he snatched you up, and that was supposed to have been like, where we start initiating Ricochet and where his character changes," MVP disclosed.
Ad

youtube-cover

Fans will have to wait and see what's next in the feud between Ricochet and the Hurt Sydnicate.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications