Former WWE champion reacts after Kenny Omega's surprising TKO remark amid AEW absence

AEW star Kenny Omega recently made headlines on social media despite being away from television since Forbidden Door 2025. The former AEW World Champion was last seen in the Lights Out Steel Cage match at the event in London and has since been away, dealing with some injuries.The Cleaner recently took to Twitter [X] and responded to former WWE Women's Champion Gail Kim's comments about fellow All Elite wrestler Riho. Kim criticized Riho's presentation in the Jacksonville-based promotion, to which Omega responded by insinuating that TKO was sending Kim gift baskets to speak against non-WWE stars.WWE producer Hurricane Helms responded to Kenny's tweet with a meme, and Kim responded to the same by playing along with Helms' joke. The former WWE champion built a name for herself in TNA and is a record seven-time TNA Knockouts Champion.&quot;😂😂😂 yeah don’t you get one every year? All you gotta do is do the splits dude!&quot; Kim posted.Dream match between AEW star Mercedes Mone and former WWE Champion rejectedAEW star Mercedes Mone is widely considered one of the best female talents in the pro wrestling industry. She is currently in the midst of her first reign as TBS Champion, having won the title in May 2024. As it turns out, a dream match was pitched between her and a legendary wrestler before she joined All Elite Wrestling, but the idea was rejected.Former WWE Women's Champion Gail Kim pitched an idea to face Mone before she got to the Jacksonville-based promotion. The match would've seen two of the biggest stars from different eras go up against one another, and would've seen Gail Kim out of retirement. It wasn't meant to be, though, as the match never came to fruition after the idea was rejected by then-TNA president Scott D'Amore.