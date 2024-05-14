Former WWE Champion reacts to major dig at Adam Copeland (fka Edge)

A former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer liked an interesting post taking a dig at the current AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland (fka Edge) on social media. The legend has a history with Copeland as well.

The former WWE Champion in question is Rob Van Dam. While RVD has achieved legendary status during his time in ECW and the Stamford-based promotion, he also has been performing on AEW since last year. Apart from his in-ring career, the 53-year-old legend also stays pretty active on social media.

The legend garnered attention with his recent social media activity, liking a post about Adam Copeland (fka Edge). Copeland and Van Dam have a history that dates back to 2006. A user on X/Twitter shared a clip of the match between The Whole F'in Show and The Rated R Superstar.

The fan captioned the video, "Sometimes people forget how great Edge is in the ring." Another fan replied to the statement saying that the clip only showed how good RVD was and how "mid" Adam Copeland was.

The former WWE Champion 'liked' the tweet, indicating that he agreed with the fan.

RVD liked the tweet taking a shot at Adam Copeland

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) issued a challenge for Malakai Black

AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland (fka Edge) has been feuding with the House of Black faction for the past several weeks now. Furthermore, Copeland also defeated HOB members Buddy Matthews and Brody King for two consecutive weeks on Dynamite.

Meanwhile, The Rated R Superstar is still not done with the group, as he recently challenged Malakai Black in a barbed wire steel cage match at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Moreover, Malakai also pinned Copeland during a trios match at the recent Dynasty PPV. It remains to be seen whether Black will accept the challenge in the coming weeks.

