Former WWE Champion responds to fan saying he needs to leave AEW for a while

Former WWE Champion Chris Jericho has been known to be an aggressive smack talker, and this is apparently the case in and out of the ring.

Jericho has cut promos on several different superstars across the promotions he's been with, even during his early days with WWE, usually with the tone of degrading them or putting them in their place. But even towards fans or non-wrestlers, he has kept this tone of his.

It has been shaky for Y2J as of late. He has only won three of his last 10 matches and is currently on a three-match losing streak at major pay-per-views. His most recent feud was taking on the tandem of Sting and Darby Allin. Despite facing them two times, Jericho has come up short in both.

A fan recently posted on Twitter about AEW's announcement of Jericho appearing on Dynamite tomorrow. Another user replied, suggesting that The Ocho should leave the promotion for a while. Jericho himself responded to the fan with a typically venomous taunt.

"You need to go f**k your a**."

AEW star not happy with creative after working with former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho

AEW star Santana was reportedly unhappy after his run with former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho. The pair had worked together since the beginning of the promotion, as they were both part of one of the first prominent factions at the time, the iconic Inner Circle. However, both are now on opposite sides of the coin and are not on good terms with each other, and this could also be the case in real life.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter last week, wrestling legend Konnan stated that Santana was not happy with how he was treated by AEW creative and how he was booked working with Chris Jericho. He then spoke about how the former Inner Circle member was underutilized.

“Then when I saw that, and I love Jericho, he’s one of my best friends, but bro, he did nothing with them. I mean, absolutely nothing with them... And so these guys died a slow death and Santana was pi**ed off, and he has every reason to be – the guy’s f**king uber-talented and you’re not doing sh*t with him.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Despite being a WWE legend, Chris Jericho has been with AEW since its founding and has spent four years putting on some great feuds with a lot of what the roster has to offer. But could this be the perfect time to take a break, considering how it has been going for him lately?

