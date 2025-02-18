Former WWE champion to return to AEW after 135 days and confront Mercedes Moné on Dynamite? Looking at the chances

Mercedes Moné's TBS Championship reign in AEW is moving forward with significant momentum. The former WWE Superstar has taken on all challengers since arriving in Tony Khan's company and has added other championships to her collection. With a new foe on the horizon, there are rampant rumors and speculation on a former WWE champion potentially challenging Moné.

The CEO made her All Elite in-ring debut at Double Or Nothing last year and immediately captured the TBS Championship from Willow Nightingale. She captured the NJPW Strong Women's Championship from Stephanie Vaquer one month later at Forbidden Door to become a dual champion. Moné remains undefeated inside the AEW ring.

Saraya is one AEW star that has been a hot topic of discussion in recent weeks. The former Paige of WWE worked just 11 AEW matches in 2024, down from 15 in 2023. She has been away since October 8, 2024, when she worked a Dynamite 4-Way with Nyla Rose, Jamie Hayter, and winner Willow Nightingale. Two weeks prior, Saraya worked her last singles match, a Collision Grand Slam loss to Hayter under Saraya's Rules.

The Anti-Diva has fueled speculation on her future in recent weeks. She spoke to TMZ last month and revealed that her contract expires in September. While Saraya did say she loves her time in AEW, and it was confirmed that she had asked for her current hiatus, the inaugural NXT Women's Champion noted that she and WWE ended things on good terms and she loves everyone there. Saraya added that she may return to the Stamford-based company one day.

Tony Khan could try and convince Saraya to re-sign by giving her a match she wants with Mercedes. The 32-year-old noted to TMZ that she's ready to return to the AEW ring when the time is right, and she's interested in locking up with the current TBS Champion. It was said that Saraya would love to get revenge on Moné for injuring her neck at a non-televised WWE live event in December 2017, which forced her previous retirement.

There is a strong in-ring history between the former NXT Women's Champions. In addition to teaming up and wrestling in multi-woman matches, WWE booked Sasha Banks vs. Paige in one-on-one action on 11 occasions.

Mercedes Moné set for AEW and TBS online show

Mercedes Moné is one of the faces of All Elite Wrestling these days. The current TBS Champion is set to make her first appearance on Meal and a Match, which airs on the TBS YouTube channel.

The CEO will join hosts Renee Paquette and RJ City on Thursday's episode to watch a few past All Elite matches while enjoying a full-course meal. Meal and a Match will be released at 11am ET on Thursday via the TBS YouTube channel.

Meal and a Match premiered in May 2024 with City and Paquette. Previous guests have included Willow Nightingale and Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, and Eddie Kingston.

