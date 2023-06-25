Former WWE champion returns to AEW on Collision

AEW Collision saw the return of one of the biggest names on the roster, who had been absent from the active scene since last month.

The star in question is none other than Saraya. The 30-year old star made waves in the pro-wrestling world after her debut appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion last year. However, her in-ring return came much later, when the ex-WWE superstar took down Britt Baker at Full Gear.

Saraya's performance inside the squared circle has been recieving backlash from fans lately. She had been absent from the show since her match alongside Chris Jericho last month, where she went up against Adam Cole and Britt Baker.

While it was recently reported that she was present backstage on Dynamite, it was only on this week's AEW Collision episode where she made her on-screen return. Just after Willow Nightingale defeated Nyla Rose, the the Anti-Diva appeared at ringside along with the rest of her stable members, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho.

Skye Blue's interference was possibly the only thing that stopped the ambush on Nightingale, as the Outcasts retreated. As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Saraya and her team in the coming weeks.

