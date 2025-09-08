  • home icon
Former WWE champion returns to in-ring competition outside AEW for the first time in over a year

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 08, 2025 15:37 GMT
The star in question at an AEW show [Image from AEW's YouTube]

A former WWE champion, who is currently signed to AEW, returned to in-ring action outside of the Jacksonville-based promotion after being out for over a year.

Not many will argue that one of the most eye-catching divisions in pro-wrestling is the cruiserweight division, and AEW is home to some of the best cruiserweight talents in the business. One of those stars is Matt Sydal, who had joined Tony Khan's promotion in late 2020 and became a popular figure on its sister company, ROH, where he is a former ROH World Tag Team Champion. The erstwhile Evan Bourne, a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion, last wrestled for All Elite Wrestling in May 2024 on an episode of Dynamite, before leaving to deal with a lingering injury that required surgery. Now, Sydal has returned to in-ring action for the first time in over a year.

Sydal's return took place on July 19 this year, against the legendary cruiserweight wrestler Ultimo Dragon, at an ABC Event in France.

Matt Sydal had earlier teased a return to AEW as Ricochet's partner

On an episode of Dynamite last November, Ricochet was scheduled for a tag team match against Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita with a mysterious partner. The same was announced on X by AEW President Tony Khan. Sydal responded to this post with multiple eye emojis, insinuating that he could be the mystery partner for the bout.

It must be noted that the mystery partner was later revealed to be Powerhouse Hobbs. Meanwhile, Matt Sydal and Ricochet have previously teamed up at a PWG event in 2017. Now with Sydal back in action and Ricochet a prominent player in Tony Khan's promotion, it remains to be seen if the former will make a comeback on All Elite Wrestling and link up with The Future of Flight.

Edited by Karan Raj
