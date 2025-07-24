Former WWE Champion revealed as The Hurt Syndicate's newest ally on AEW Dynamite

The Hurt Syndicate revealed that they have a new unexpected ally tonight on Dynamite in a popular former WWE Champion. This seemingly temporary partnership proved effective, as they were able to defeat a top tag team.Moments ago, FTR addressed their win over JetSpeed as they advanced a step closer to becoming the new number one contenders for the tag team titles. Adam Copeland then came out, as he had a bone to pick with them. Unfortunately, he could only get so far, as Stokely Hathaway had a legal document stating that the veteran was not allowed to get close to them, or he would be fired from AEW.The Rated-R Superstar revealed that despite him not being able to come to the ring, he has made some business arrangements. He brought out the Hurt Syndicate, and they were the ones to brawl with FTR in his stead.Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, and Stokely Hathaway were able to escape with their lives after referees came to dissipate the chaos.This was an interesting twist to the storyline, but may only be a one-off alliance, given that Adam Copeland seemingly hired the Hurt Syndicate for only this purpose. FTR is a step closer to claiming the number one contendership, and both Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin may have agreed to this as they wanted to send them a message.