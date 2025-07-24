  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Former WWE Champion revealed as The Hurt Syndicate's newest ally on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Champion revealed as The Hurt Syndicate's newest ally on AEW Dynamite

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 24, 2025 01:12 GMT
The Hurt Syndicate are the AEW World Tag Team Champions [photo: allelitewrestling.com]
The Hurt Syndicate are the AEW World Tag Team Champions [Photo: allelitewrestling.com and WWE on YouTube]

The Hurt Syndicate revealed that they have a new unexpected ally tonight on Dynamite in a popular former WWE Champion. This seemingly temporary partnership proved effective, as they were able to defeat a top tag team.

Ad

Moments ago, FTR addressed their win over JetSpeed as they advanced a step closer to becoming the new number one contenders for the tag team titles. Adam Copeland then came out, as he had a bone to pick with them. Unfortunately, he could only get so far, as Stokely Hathaway had a legal document stating that the veteran was not allowed to get close to them, or he would be fired from AEW.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Rated-R Superstar revealed that despite him not being able to come to the ring, he has made some business arrangements. He brought out the Hurt Syndicate, and they were the ones to brawl with FTR in his stead.

Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, and Stokely Hathaway were able to escape with their lives after referees came to dissipate the chaos.

This was an interesting twist to the storyline, but may only be a one-off alliance, given that Adam Copeland seemingly hired the Hurt Syndicate for only this purpose. FTR is a step closer to claiming the number one contendership, and both Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin may have agreed to this as they wanted to send them a message.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications