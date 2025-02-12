Former WWE champion's huge return after 15 years officially announced

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion has been announced to make his return to a promotion after over 15 years. The star is set for a singles match this week in the said promotion.

The former multi-time champion in WWE, Ricochet is set for a huge return to the Ring of Honor where he last appeared back in 2009. The Future of Flight made his move to All Elite Wrestling last year and his decision has proven to be right as he has been very entertaining as a heel in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Meanwhile, Ricochet has been announced for a match on Ring of Honor which is now owned by Tony Khan. Following his fairly successful run on AEW Dynamite as well as Collision, the star is slated for a bout against the veteran Luchador Serpentico on ROH's Honorclub this Thursday.

Moreover, Ricochet is currently involved in an intriguing feud with the former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. Last week in the main event of Dynamite, The Highlight of the Night also managed to steal the win from Swerve in true heel fashion with the help of a low blow.

The former WWE star refused to compete in a rematch against Swerve Strickland

The former WWE star Ricochet surprisingly refused to have a rematch against the former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland after defeating him last week on Dynamite. Following his win over Swerve last week, a fan on X (fka Twitter) pitched a death match for the star against Strickland. However, The Future of Flight took notice and blatantly refused the idea.

Nevertheless, the feud between Ricochet and Swerve continues as the former recently made an appearance on the DEFY wrestling promotion where he got attacked by Strickland before running away from the arena.

Moreover, fans could expect Swerve to show up on ROH this week during the former Intercontinental Champion's match on the show.

