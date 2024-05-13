Former WWE champion says his match against Adam Copeland in AEW was the best night of his career

A former WWE star reacted to his match against current AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland. The star being discussed is former NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly.

Kyle returned to AEW at Revolution pay-per-view on March 3, 2024, after a serious injury and almost two years of absence. Since then, the star has been delivering excellent matches.

Meanwhile, The Rated-R Superstar has been on a generational run as he is in the final years of his career. He defeated his former best friend Christian Cage, to become a two-time TNT Champion. Recently, he has been surrounded by The House of Black's mind games on AEW TV.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Copeland was attacked by Brodie King after their brutal showdown. Kyle then came to the aid of Adam following the attack and demanded a title shot. The TNT Champion gladly accepted, and the massive match was set for Collision in O'Reilly's hometown, Vancouver. Despite the challenger's best efforts, Kyle fell short.

The 37-year-old star took to X/Twitter and opened up about the amazing night and reacted to it.

"Best night of my career," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Adam Copeland feels Kyle O'Reilly could defeat him next time

Adam Copeland and Kyle O'Reilly tore the house down in Vancouver in a recent episode of Collision.

Following the match, in a backstage interview, the TNT Champion praised Kyle and said that he could walk out as a champion in their next encounter.

"You know, Kyle [O'Reilly] is coming back off a really bad injury and if there's anybody who can relate to that, it's me. And what he brought tonight, man, I got to tell ya, if he gets another shot at this, there's a good chance he's walking away with this. He's that good. So, Kyle, strangely... Thank you." he said.

Expand Tweet

Later, Adam Copeland challenged Malakai Black in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match at Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback