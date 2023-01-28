Former WWE Champion seemingly imitates Chris Jericho's signature move on SmackDown

To the wrestling world's surprise, AEW's Chris Jericho was seemingly referenced on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Multi-time World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley seemingly used The Ocho's signature move.

The Royal Rumble is less than 24 hours away and usually, every announced participant comes out and claims that he or she will defeat the 29 other superstars to emerge the winner.

The tradition continued on tonight's episode of SmackDown. The reigning United States Champion, Austin Theory, came out to boast his accolades and enlighten the masses on why he would win the Rumble. He was interrupted by The New Day and then by The Miz. This quickly turned into a brawl.

The All-Mighty Bobby Lashley came out and took out all four wrestlers. While doing so, he hit Xavier Woods with a form of a reverse elbow and it looked very similar to Jericho's The Judas Effect.

Following the beatdown, Lashley talked about being screwed over by Brock Lesnar on RAW this week and claimed that he was going to take his frustrations out on the 29 other stars in the Men's Rumble match. As he was talking, The Beast Incarnate showed up on SmackDown running in from the crowds and taking out Lashley with an F-5. Lesnar then declared himself for the Royal Rumble.

The Beast is looking to spoil Lashley's WrestleMania plans and win the 30-Men Rumble match for the second time in a row.

