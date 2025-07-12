Former WWE champion shares a heartbreaking update just before AEW All In: "I must request his forgiveness"

A former WWE Superstar has just provided a personal update ahead of AEW All In Texas. This is regarding his status for tonight's pay-per-view.

Keith Lee has not been seen on weekly programming for one and a half years. He was last seen in action in December 2023 and was originally slated for a match at Worlds End that year, but was pulled out due to an undisclosed injury. The former WWE star later underwent double surgeries. He has since recovered but has yet to return to weekly programming.

On X (FKA Twitter), a fan talked about looking forward to the show with his six-year-old son. The fan named all the AEW stars whom his son is a fan of, but he had hope that one of his favorites, Keith Lee, would make his return tonight. The former WWE NXT Champion replied to the post and revealed that, unfortunately, he wouldn't be at All In 2025. However, The Limitless still hoped that everyone would enjoy the show.

"Please tell the youngling that I must request his forgiveness, as I will be absent. However, I am hopeful you guys have an absolute blast. Enjoy yourselves! All my love and gratitude," Lee wrote.

Keith Lee urged AEW fans to wait and let things play out

The AEW star recently revealed on X that he has been doing well physically for some time now. The veteran revealed that his return to the company is not up to him at this point.

Keith Lee has followed up on this, confirming that he has been in better condition, but he did not need fans to campaign for his return to be booked.

"I've been good for quite some time, though I do appreciate the concern. But no campaign required. Things happen the way they are supposed to, and eventually, the purpose will show itself," Lee wrote.

It is unclear if Lee is telling the truth or if he will pull off a surprise and appear during tonight's show. It will be interesting to see if that happens.

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

