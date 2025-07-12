Former WWE champion shares a heartbreaking update just before AEW All In: "I must request his forgiveness"

A former WWE Superstar has just provided a personal update ahead of AEW All In Texas. This is regarding his status for tonight's pay-per-view.
Keith Lee has not been seen on weekly programming for one and a half years. He was last seen in action in December 2023 and was originally slated for a match at Worlds End that year, but was pulled out due to an undisclosed injury. The former WWE star later underwent double surgeries. He has since recovered but has yet to return to weekly programming.
On X (FKA Twitter), a fan talked about looking forward to the show with his six-year-old son. The fan named all the AEW stars whom his son is a fan of, but he had hope that one of his favorites, Keith Lee, would make his return tonight. The former WWE NXT Champion replied to the post and revealed that, unfortunately, he wouldn't be at All In 2025. However, The Limitless still hoped that everyone would enjoy the show.
"Please tell the youngling that I must request his forgiveness, as I will be absent. However, I am hopeful you guys have an absolute blast. Enjoy yourselves! All my love and gratitude," Lee wrote.
Keith Lee urged AEW fans to wait and let things play out
The AEW star recently revealed on X that he has been doing well physically for some time now. The veteran revealed that his return to the company is not up to him at this point.
Keith Lee has followed up on this, confirming that he has been in better condition, but he did not need fans to campaign for his return to be booked.
"I've been good for quite some time, though I do appreciate the concern. But no campaign required. Things happen the way they are supposed to, and eventually, the purpose will show itself," Lee wrote.
It is unclear if Lee is telling the truth or if he will pull off a surprise and appear during tonight's show. It will be interesting to see if that happens.
