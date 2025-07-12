  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Keith Lee
  • Former WWE champion shares a heartbreaking update just before AEW All In: "I must request his forgiveness"

Former WWE champion shares a heartbreaking update just before AEW All In: "I must request his forgiveness"

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 12, 2025 17:35 GMT
AEW All In: Texas is taking place later today in Arlington, Texas [Photo: AEW Official X Account]
AEW All In 2025 will take place in Arlington, Texas, tonight. [Images via AEW & WWE's X accounts]

A former WWE Superstar has just provided a personal update ahead of AEW All In Texas. This is regarding his status for tonight's pay-per-view.

Ad

Keith Lee has not been seen on weekly programming for one and a half years. He was last seen in action in December 2023 and was originally slated for a match at Worlds End that year, but was pulled out due to an undisclosed injury. The former WWE star later underwent double surgeries. He has since recovered but has yet to return to weekly programming.

On X (FKA Twitter), a fan talked about looking forward to the show with his six-year-old son. The fan named all the AEW stars whom his son is a fan of, but he had hope that one of his favorites, Keith Lee, would make his return tonight. The former WWE NXT Champion replied to the post and revealed that, unfortunately, he wouldn't be at All In 2025. However, The Limitless still hoped that everyone would enjoy the show.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Please tell the youngling that I must request his forgiveness, as I will be absent. However, I am hopeful you guys have an absolute blast. Enjoy yourselves! All my love and gratitude," Lee wrote.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Ad

Keith Lee urged AEW fans to wait and let things play out

The AEW star recently revealed on X that he has been doing well physically for some time now. The veteran revealed that his return to the company is not up to him at this point.

Keith Lee has followed up on this, confirming that he has been in better condition, but he did not need fans to campaign for his return to be booked.

Ad
"I've been good for quite some time, though I do appreciate the concern. But no campaign required. Things happen the way they are supposed to, and eventually, the purpose will show itself," Lee wrote.

It is unclear if Lee is telling the truth or if he will pull off a surprise and appear during tonight's show. It will be interesting to see if that happens.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications