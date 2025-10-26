Former WWE champion shows interest in working with Jon Moxley, among other AEW stars

A former WWE champion has intrigued the wrestling world after showing interest in working with some top AEW stars, including Jon Moxley.

The former champion in question is Ken Anderson, also known as Mr. Kennedy or Mr. Anderson, if you're familiar with him from his TNA days. Anderson, who is a former WWE United States Champion, became a popular figure in professional wrestling during the late 2000s in the Stamford-based promotion. As of today, Anderson is focusing on training new talent and his podcast, Mike Check with Mr. Anderson.

Over the years after his WWE departure, Anderson worked with many wrestling promotions, but interestingly, never with AEW. On the latest episode of his podcast, the 49-year-old was asked which stars from the Jacksonville-based promotion he would like to work with. In response, Anderson named Dante Martin, Julia Hart, and former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

“One, I’d like to work with my boys. Dante Martin, maybe Julia (Hart) too. What’s his name? Dean Ambrose. I really like that guy. I don’t want to do any of the hardcore stuff. No, I don’t want to be taking back bumps onto Janice,” said Kennedy (0:48 - 1:27)

Check out his comments in the video below:

Jon Moxley blatantly punched the referee on AEW Dynamite

To say that Jon Moxley is a complex individual would be an understatement. The former AEW World Champion, known for his vicious streak, recently committed yet another heinous act on the latest edition of Dynamite. Coming off his loss in the "I Quit" Match against Darby Allin at WrestleDream 2025, the Purveyor of Violence had something to prove when he took on Kyle O' Reilly this Wednesday. The match was a back-and-forth affair. However, it ended in pure chaos as Moxley crossed all lines.

In the final moments of the bout, O'Reilly had the One True King all but beaten, trapped in an ankle lock, but when it became apparent that there was no escape, Moxley grabbed referee Paul Turner and punched him in the face. Following the incident, a massive brawl broke out between Moxley's Death Riders and O'Reilly's Conglomeration.

Please credit Mike Check with Mr. Anderson and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you take quotes from this article.

