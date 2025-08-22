Former WWE champion slams MJF-Mark Briscoe segment from AEW Dynamite; calls it “incredibly fake”

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 22, 2025 11:18 GMT
A former WWE Intercontinental Champion criticized the segment between MJF and Mark Briscoe on AEW Dynamite. The veteran deemed the segment as fake.

The MJF and Mark Briscoe segment got called out by the former WWE Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion, Lance Storm. This past week on AEW Dynamite, MJF held Briscoe hostage backstage in order to rage bait Hangman Adam Page. Max also threatened to set Mark on fire to make Hangman agree to his conditions.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live recently, Lance Storm deemed the Dynamite segment as incredibly fake, saying they would call the police if it were a real sport like Wimbledon:

"My issue is that it comes off so incredibly fake. In storyline, this is airing live on TV while this guy threatens attempted murder. If a competitor at Wimbledon grabbed another competitor, doused him in gasoline, and told the opponent in the finals that they had to play with their non-dominant hand 'or I'm burning this guy alive,' the network would cut the cameras, they would evacuate the stadium, they would call in SWAT and police," Storm stated. [H/T: WON]
Former WWE star on Hangman Page agreeing to the stipulations

To save Mark Briscoe from being set on fire on Dynamite, Hangman Page agreed to the stipulations set by MJF for their AEW World Title match at Forbidden Door. The stipulations include Hangman losing his title in case of a countout or disqualification, and Max would keep his casino gauntlet contract despite losing the title match.

The former WWE star Lance Storm said that Hangman Page's agreeing to the stipulations seems fake, and said it would lead to false finishes in the World Title match this Sunday:

"Wimbledon wouldn't then sanction the match where the other guy has to then play in the finals against the guy who threatened to kill a person, with his non-dominant hand - 'Well he agreed to it, what can we do?' It's just so fake and stupid. You can't buy in anymore. It's supposed to be a live sporting event and, 'Oh we'll just air this potential murder. Briscoe might get set on fire. And since Page agreed with it, well, those are the stips.' And the stips don't make the match better. It creates an opening for a bunch of BS finishes." [H/T: WON]
Fans will have to wait and see what transpires in the AEW World Championship match this Sunday.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
bell-icon Manage notifications