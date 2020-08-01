Lance Storm opens up on WWE departure and if he would return

Former WWE producer Lance Storm has opened up on his departure from the promotion due to the ongoing worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Sportsnet, the former WWE Superstar hasn't ruled out returning to WWE in the future once the coronavirus pandemic is over:

"I’m certainly open to the idea (of returning) and was of the impression that that is a possibility, but the border has to open up and (WWE) have to get back to running a full-time schedule with fans and travelling again before they’re going to be in need all of the producers again. I can’t imagine that that’s going to be any time before 2021."

Lance Storm short tenure as a WWE Producer

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion announced that he would be returning to WWE as a producer at the end of 2019.

For those wondering: After SWA closes I will be returning to the #WWE to work as a Producer. I’m really looking forward to working with such a high level of talent again. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) November 2, 2019

However, his time in the role would be short-lived. In March of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic struck worldwide and travel between countries became increasingly difficult. Fearing the worst, Storm decided to check his travel insurance on the risks of travelling between his native Canada to the United States, the response he received was pretty emphatic:

"No, if you leave the country now and have COVID-related issues abroad, you’re not covered. My wife was concerned, and pointed out that if I get hospitalized in the States, we could blow our entire retirement fund."

Therefore unable to travel, further compounded by Canada implementing a travel ban on March 21, Lance Storm informed WWE of his issues, but the Calgary native insists that the company was "super understanding".

Furlough and Unemployment

However, things would change in April when WWE began cost-cutting measures due to the pandemic, including releasing and furloughing employees. This included Lance Storm.

"I got the phone call with the news and they said, ‘We’re letting people go. Hopefully, we’ll be able to bring you back.’"

Unfortunately, as the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the United States continued to worsen, after 90 days of contractual pay during the furlough period, Lance Storm announced on Social Media that he was now unemployed

For what it’s worth I am now officially unemployed. First time since I left SMW in Nov. 1994. #FutureEndeavors — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) July 19, 2020

AEW or IMPACT Wrestling in Storm's future?

During the interview with Sportsnet, Lance Storm didn't completely rule out a future role with other major professional wrestling promotions AEW or IMPACT Wrestling. Storm is close friends with fellow Canadians Chris Jericho and Don Callis, both of whom have a lot of influence in their respective organizations.

However, Storm admitted that in the current climate, he would likely face the same travel issues that he faced towards the end of his WWE tenure:

"My family is not comfortable with me going to the U.S. and coming back and interacting with (other members of) my family, and that is not currently workable with any of the companies’ model. Until it is safe for me to travel to and from the United States without having to quarantine, I won’t be working in the U.S."

