WWE News: Lance Storm confirmed to return to the company

Lance Storm with the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

As revealed by Lance Storm himself on his Twitter handle, the former WWE Superstar will be returning to the company as a producer after he completely closes down his wrestling school.

Storm made the following announcement on Twitter:

"For those wondering: After SWA closes I will be returning to the #WWE to work as a Producer. I’m really looking forward to working with such a high level of talent again."

A look at Lance Storm's career

The Canadian talent began his training to be a pro wrestler in 1990 and was part of the same class that saw Chris Jericho getting introduced to the business.

After plying his trade in the independent circuit for almost six years, Storm joined ECW in 1996 and stayed with the company for a few years before jumping ship to WCW in 2000.

WWE's takeover of World Championship Wrestling meant that Storm would be retained by Vince McMahon's company when he became the part of the Alliance in 2001.

During his time in the WWE, Storm won the Tag team titles on four occasions with three different partners. He was also a one-time Intercontinental Champion in the company, which he left in 2005.

Storm returned to the indie scene and has competed sporadically for various promotions until his retirement in 2016. Storm opened his wrestling school in Calgary - Storm Wrestling Academy (SWA) - which will be shutting shop later this month.

The former ECW Champion also enjoyed a short stint as a producer in Impact Wrestling earlier this year.

Lance Storm's new WWE role

As revealed by the Wrestling Observer, Storm will work closely with the main roster talents. It was additionally reported that he will join the company after he wraps up the last session at his school on November 29th.

The 50-year-old veteran has been a keen observer of the current product and has always shared his honest opinions regarding what's happening in the business on Twitter and during interviews.

Storm comes back to WWE with valuable experience on his side and the company would love to have a seasoned veteran like him behind the scenes.

While his return as he confirmed, we still don't know which brand he will be working under as a backstage producer. Should it be RAW or SmackDown? Who needs him more? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below: