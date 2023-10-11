Former WWE champion taken to medical facility after AEW Dynamite loss

After what can only be described as an absolutely crushing loss, a star was brought to a local medical facility to be checked for internal injuries. This was former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho.

One of the matches on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday was a match between the Don Callis Family's newest member, Powerhouse Hobbs, and The Ocho. Last week, Kenny Omega and the WWE icon were completely decimated by Hobbs, and tonight was retribution for them.

What seemed at first like a winnable match for Jericho soon turned into a squash match, as the former TNT Champion just ran through the multi-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion. In the end, he pinned him by standing over him, not only disrespecting him, but just showing how much pain he dished out on Jericho.

Moments later on commentary, Excalibur revealed that Chris Jericho was taken to a hospital to check for internal injuries, following the attack by Powerhouse Hobbs. There were no reports showing that he indeed suffered an injury, so in the end, this could just be a work for the storyline.

At this point, The Don Callis Family is looking to unstoppable, with Takeshita and Hobbs being in top form, and Sammy Guevara looking to make a return soon, per Don Callis.

