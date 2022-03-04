“What I don’t like about Eddie Kingston is Eddie Kingston” - Former WWE Champion takes a shot at AEW star

Former WWE Champion and current AEW star Bryan Danielson has taken a shot at fellow AEW roster member Eddie Kingston on social media. He cited the fact that he doesn't like Kingston because of who he is.

Kingston's Twitter account is one for wrestling purists. The big man makes it clear what his favorite style of wrestling is: classic "King's Road" style matches from Japanese promotions All Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Kingston also promotes content creators who specialize in this period of wrestling. This show of support is something that Bryan Danielson likes about Kingston, but that doesn't mean he likes the Mad King as a person.

Kingston quickly and very explicitly responded to the tweet in a way that only the "Mad King" possibly could.

Fans can only hope that this small verbal barb on Twitter leads to a feud between the two men. The AEW fans got a taste of what these two could do in the ring on the October 29th 2021 edition of AEW Rampage, when Danielson beat Kingston to advance to the final of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament in what was one of the best wrestling matches of 2021.

Both Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson will be in action this Sunday at AEW Revolution

While the idea of a feud between Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson is mouth-watering, both men are involved in separate stories at the time of writing.

Leading into AEW Revolution this Sunday, Eddie Kingston will take on Chris Jericho. The story of the feud surrounds the Mad King's ability to get a win on the big stage.

As for Bryan Danielson, he will take on Kingston's close friend Jon Moxley.

Will Danielson and Moxley go their separate ways after the match? Or will they stand side by side and attempt to take over AEW?

Tune into AEW Revolution this Sunday on pay-per-view to find out everything!

