Former WWE Champion teases dream match against AEW star Kenny Omega after potential in-ring return

WWE legend and current AEW star Paul Wight (Big Show) is excited about his in-ring return and cannot wait to face Kenny Omega.

The former world champion signed with AEW back in February 2021, but has only wrestled a handful of matches with Tony Khan's company due to lingering injuries that required surgery. He has contributed as a commentator for AEW, where he regularly calls their weekly YouTube series Dark: Elevation.

However, Wight is feeling better after having his hip replaced and is ready to get back into the squared circle. Wight also has his eyes on facing some new names, including top AEW talent Kenny Omega. He spoke about The Cleaner during a recent interview on the Deuce and Mo program:

"There are a couple guys I want to work with. I definitely want to work with Omega at some point. I'm totally fascinated by a lot of stuff Kenny Omega does. Kenny and I could have a great big man, little man match. I have zero doubts in my mind we could rip the roof off the building," said Wight. (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

Omega wasn't the only new name Wight mentioned. He is really looking forward to clashing with Darby Allin, who has emerged as one of the company's hottest young stars:

"Even Darby Allin. I'd probably have to be a bad guy to compete against Darby Allin, but if I was a bad guy competing against Darby Allin, I could have the place rioting because he does such a good job with his character of selling and fighting from underneath."

Kenny Omega will be in a huge matchup on this week's AEW Dynamite in Winnipeg

Paul Wight may want to face Kenny Omega, but that's only if there is anything left of the Cleaner after this week's AEW Dynamite. The current reigning IWGP U.S. Champion and the rest of the Elite will face the House of Black and the Jericho Appreciation Society, with the HoB's AEW Trios Championship on the line.

AEW on TV @AEWonTV



We'd be idiots if we missed that!



#AEWDynamite The Elite... The JAS... AND HOUSE OF BLACK NEXT WEEK IN WINNIPEG!We'd be idiots if we missed that! The Elite... The JAS... AND HOUSE OF BLACK NEXT WEEK IN WINNIPEG!We'd be idiots if we missed that!#AEWDynamite https://t.co/jwAaOsTMn7

Omega has remained one of AEW's top acts, and a matchup with Paul Wight would only add to his legacy.

Would you want to see a matchup between the two? Sound off in the comments below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes